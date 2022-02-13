Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.38

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.38 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 26221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAZ. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,135,000 after acquiring an additional 56,962 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 224,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 163,071 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

