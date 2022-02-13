LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average of $142.45. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $113.48 and a 52 week high of $163.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LCI Industries stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

