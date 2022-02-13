Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $174.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Shares of LEA opened at $160.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.53 and a 200-day moving average of $171.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after acquiring an additional 362,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lear by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,518 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Lear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after acquiring an additional 215,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,246,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

