Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Lowered to $197.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $204.00 to $197.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.29.

LEA stock opened at $160.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. Lear’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lear will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

