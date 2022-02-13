Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading 6.8% Higher

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.95. 49,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,577,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,815 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.