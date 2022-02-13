Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR opened at $0.41 on Friday. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

