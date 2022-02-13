Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR opened at $0.41 on Friday. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
