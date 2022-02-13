LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of LifeVantage worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. LifeVantage Co. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.30.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff purchased 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

