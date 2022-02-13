Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Price Hits $0.0235 on Major Exchanges

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.04 or 0.06785038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,076.13 or 0.99854600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048886 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

