Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.78 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $126.10 or 0.00298055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $8.78 billion and approximately $714.05 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001013 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,631,632 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

