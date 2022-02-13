Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.04 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $237.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 713.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after buying an additional 62,533 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.41.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.