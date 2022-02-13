Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.34% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $68,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,657 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $38,981,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $26,428,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 230,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

