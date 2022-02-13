Loki (LOKI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,521.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.17 or 0.06914543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00299658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.17 or 0.00771779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00079707 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00409378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00222258 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

