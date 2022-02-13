Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.82.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE remained flat at $$3.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,872,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $584.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.36. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $28.69.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

