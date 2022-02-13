Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

LUCD has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 4th. initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

