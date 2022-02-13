Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives 37.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 37.00.

LCID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

LCID stock traded down 2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 25.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,761,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,443,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 32.23. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.