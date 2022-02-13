Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.
Macerich stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Macerich has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Macerich by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.
About Macerich
Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.
