Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 760.9% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $10.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.
About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.