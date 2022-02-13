Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 760.9% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

