Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Olin were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 30.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after acquiring an additional 527,102 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $2,063,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLN. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

