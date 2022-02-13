Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.72.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $250.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.37.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

