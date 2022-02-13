Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Macy’s by 93.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

M opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.