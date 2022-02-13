Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 40,728 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,728 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 307.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,267,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 956,140 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 453,470 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 77.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,571,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 686,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock worth $122,060,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

