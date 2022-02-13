Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 572 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Flowserve by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Flowserve by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLS opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

