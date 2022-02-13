Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 871 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of FLOW opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.05.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.