MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 478,134 shares.The stock last traded at $15.15 and had previously closed at $14.79.

MAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities started coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.52 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4,614.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

