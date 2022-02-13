MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 478,134 shares.The stock last traded at $15.15 and had previously closed at $14.79.
MAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities started coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.52 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4,614.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.