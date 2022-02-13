Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of MGA stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.71. 3,052,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,302. Magna International has a 1 year low of $72.65 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after buying an additional 45,508 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $2,181,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

