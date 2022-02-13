Man Group plc Acquires 600 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,553,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $46,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of HR opened at $30.37 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 159.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

