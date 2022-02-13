Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Man Group plc boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,771 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $40,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $627.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $660.30 and a 200-day moving average of $652.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.