Man Group plc Has $48.51 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 564,178 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $48,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,954 shares of company stock worth $55,306,597. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.