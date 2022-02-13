Man Group plc Raises Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,170,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SLM were worth $55,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.80 on Friday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.