MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). MannKind also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,357 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,648,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,145 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNKD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 2,028,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,758. MannKind has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.80.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

