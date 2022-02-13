Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MFC. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

NYSE:MFC opened at $21.51 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $38,865,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

