Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,868,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 92.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE MMI opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.90. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $52.25.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

