MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in MarineMax by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 47,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MarineMax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

