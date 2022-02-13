Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 884,601 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,635.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 169,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after purchasing an additional 167,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $302.05 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.74.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

