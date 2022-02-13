Mariner LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

