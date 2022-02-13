Mariner LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,005 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,086,000 after purchasing an additional 734,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,814,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,697,000 after purchasing an additional 638,143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $22.43.

