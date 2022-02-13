Mariner LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.41 and its 200-day moving average is $148.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.71 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.17.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.