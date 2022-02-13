Mariner LLC Purchases 2,746 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 108.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of XYL opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

