Mariner LLC Sells 106 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $91,793,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.87 and its 200 day moving average is $251.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.56 and a 52-week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

