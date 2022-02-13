Marshall Wace LLP Buys 291,649 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 140.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,649 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.39% of Autohome worth $23,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $140.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

