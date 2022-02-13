Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,228 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 41.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

Shares of MTB opened at $182.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.16. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

