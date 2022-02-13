Marshall Wace LLP Has $19.78 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.26% of YETI worth $19,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.6% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average is $89.34. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

