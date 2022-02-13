Marshall Wace LLP Has $21.94 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 150,959 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Crocs worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Crocs by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $98.20 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

