Marshall Wace LLP Has $24.47 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 87.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $24,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $222.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

