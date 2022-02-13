Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Medical Properties Trust worth $23,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,043,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after buying an additional 188,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,002,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 222,354 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,782,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,499,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after buying an additional 159,260 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 276.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

