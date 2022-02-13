Marshall Wace LLP Takes $20.60 Million Position in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,662,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,604,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 4.82% of SomaLogic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $17,576,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,478,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SomaLogic stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. SomaLogic Inc has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGC. initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

