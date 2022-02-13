Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $450.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $485.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.70.

NYSE MLM opened at $379.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $312.42 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

