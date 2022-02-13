Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Inuvo stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.84 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Morgan acquired 42,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,583.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inuvo in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inuvo by 1,888.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 269,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inuvo by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inuvo by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,177,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 282,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

