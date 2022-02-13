MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $72.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.36.

MXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

MaxLinear stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 534,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 159.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

