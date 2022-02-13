Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.93 billion-$27.93 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

